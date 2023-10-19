Duality Advisers LP Has $1.33 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

