Duality Advisers LP Has $975,000 Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 256.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $174,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 120,605 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

