Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,419,000 after buying an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Chewy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Chewy Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $543,855 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

