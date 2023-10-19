Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.15 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

ZD stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

