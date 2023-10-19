Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

