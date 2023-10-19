Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,761 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ZG opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

