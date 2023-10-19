Duality Advisers LP Sells 47,279 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,279 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

