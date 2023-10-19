Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 136,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $76.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

