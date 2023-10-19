Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
GRF opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
