East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02, Yahoo Finance reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EWBC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
