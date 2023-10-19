eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

eBay stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

