Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.