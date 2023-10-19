Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
