Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $44,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 365.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 141,025 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

