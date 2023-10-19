Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 69,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $917,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

