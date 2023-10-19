Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $30,665.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,739,699 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

