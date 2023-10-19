Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

