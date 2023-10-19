Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Up 7.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.04. 60,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 297,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,292,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

