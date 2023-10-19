Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $123.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

