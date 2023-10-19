Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 269,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

