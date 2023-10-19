Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.62-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.62-6.72 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $169.74 on Thursday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

