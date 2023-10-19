Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

