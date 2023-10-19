Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.99 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.7% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.