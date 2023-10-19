Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $743.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

