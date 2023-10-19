Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

