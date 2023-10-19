F M Investments LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.5 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
