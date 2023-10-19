FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $442.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $442.73.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $443.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.69 and a 200 day moving average of $417.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.