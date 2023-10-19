Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 133,852 shares.The stock last traded at $41.72 and had previously closed at $41.64.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,935 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,736,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

