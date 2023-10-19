Financial Review: Safety Shot (SHOT) & Its Peers

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Safety Shot to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safety Shot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 138 1124 1239 28 2.46

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Safety Shot’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s competitors have a beta of 30.36, suggesting that their average share price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.36 Safety Shot Competitors $4.62 billion $329.49 million 30.08

Safety Shot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -15.19% 8.71% -7.29%

Summary

Safety Shot competitors beat Safety Shot on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.