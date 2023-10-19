First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

FR traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 125,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.