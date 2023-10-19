First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

