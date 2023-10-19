First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.42.

First Solar stock opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.47 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $843,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

