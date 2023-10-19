First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $192,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 323,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 209,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.