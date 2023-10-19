First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.69. 5,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Get First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.