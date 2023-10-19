Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 82,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

FSR stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 71,709 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

