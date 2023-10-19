Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 3.3 %
Fluent stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Fluent
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
