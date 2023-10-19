FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

FMC Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE FMC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. FMC Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

