FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

