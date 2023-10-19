Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

