Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.7 %

FTNT stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

