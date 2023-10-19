Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 815 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

