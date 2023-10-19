Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $212,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

