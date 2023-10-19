Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $252,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 372.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

