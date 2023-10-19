Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,091 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

