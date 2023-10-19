Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.06.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

