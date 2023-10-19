Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 722 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

KMI stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

