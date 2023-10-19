Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 415,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 312,797 shares.The stock last traded at $78.59 and had previously closed at $74.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 297,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.