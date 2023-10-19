Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.15

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 3935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,174,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,237,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

