Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.06 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.18.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

