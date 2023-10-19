FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

TECK opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.