G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 21.4%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

